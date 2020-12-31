  • MORE MARKET STATS

House price index growth continues to moderate: RBI data

By: |
December 31, 2020 9:12 PM

Among major cities, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai recorded sequential decline in HPI, whereas house prices in Mumbai remained around the previous quarter’s level.

The all-India HPI contracted by (-) 1.1 per cent on a sequential basis (q-o-q) in the second quarter of the fiscal.

Annual growth in the all-India House Price Index (HPI) continued to moderate and stood at 1.1 per cent in the second quarter of the fiscal as compared to 2.8 per cent expansion in previous quarter, according to data released by the Reserve Bank.

The growth in HPI was 3.3 per cent the July-September quarter of 2019-20.

Related News

“HPI growth (y-o-y) varied widely across cities and ranged from an increase of 9.0 per cent (Ahmedabad) to a contraction of (-) 5.5 per cent (Delhi),” the RBI said.

The all-India HPI contracted by (-) 1.1 per cent on a sequential basis (q-o-q) in the second quarter of the fiscal.

Among major cities, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai recorded sequential decline in HPI, whereas house prices in Mumbai remained around the previous quarter’s level.

The index is based on transaction level data received from housing registration authorities in ten major cities—Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Do you know What is Positive GDP growth seen in Q3, need to fight inflation: RB, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. House price index growth continues to moderate RBI data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Economy may add just 1 per cent in real terms during 2021-22: Report
2Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.27 pc in November
3Core industries’ output snaps recovery, worsens in November 2020; these areas hit most