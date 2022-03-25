House nod to final supplementary demands for grants for FY22

The government has received approval for an additional spending of
1.58 trillion, as Parliament has cleared the third batch of supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal. This involves a higher-than-expected net cash outgo of1.07 trillion; the rest (
50,946 crore) would be met through savings or enhanced receipts of various ministries and departments. Some of the key proposals involving the extra net cash outgo were for credit-linked subsidy scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (30,170 crore); for the payment of urea subsidy (
14,902 crore); for the new development financial institution, called NaBFID, and recapitalisation of state-run insurers (13,049 crore) and for contributions to and grants for the Employees’ Pension Scheme (Rs 9,211 crore).