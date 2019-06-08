Hot day ahead in Delhi, relief unlikely soon

Published: June 8, 2019 10:13:41 AM

The city is likely to record a high of 43 degrees Celsius. However, private forecaster Skymet Weather predicted that the mercury could touch the 46-degree mark.

Delhi weather, delhi summer, dealhi monsson, delhi temperature,(Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Sultry weather will prevail in the national capital Saturday and no relief is expected from the scorching heat for two days, the weatherman said.

At 8:30 am, the weather station at Safdarjung recorded the minimum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and humidity levels at 56 per cent.

A meteorological department official predicted a mainly clear sky for the rest of the day.

Heat wave conditions are likely at isolated places in Delhi for the next two days, the official said.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the mercury touches the 45-degree mark for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the temperature soars to 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, he said.

