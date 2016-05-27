Hopeful that GST Bill will be passed in monsoon session: Rajeev Pratap Rudy

would bring about a uniform indirect taxation regime in the country.

Rajeev Pratap Rudy said the bill has been approved by Lok Sabha but was pending in Rajya Sabha because of stiff resistance by the Congress. (Reuters)

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy today said senior Union Ministers have been negotiating with Congress leadership on the GST Bill and expressed the hope that the proposed law will be passed in the monsoon session of Parliament.

“There were demands to make improvements on some parameters. We have rectified them and the senior leadership, whether it is Venkaiah Naidu or Arun Jaitley, is regularly negotiating with the Congress party,” he told reporters here.

Rajeev Pratap Rudy said, “After the setback in West Bengal, Kerala and Assam, I don’t think Congress’ obstructionist policy is giving them any headstart across the country.”

Earlier, the government had insisted that most of the parties, except the Congress, were in favour of GST which would bring about a uniform indirect taxation regime in the country.

Rajeev Pratap Rudy said the bill has been approved by Lok Sabha but was pending in Rajya Sabha because of stiff resistance by the Congress.

“We are very hopeful that the GST Bill will be passed in the monsoon session of Parliament,” he said, adding the entire country stands to benefit once the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill is passed.