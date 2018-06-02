Homebuyers’ problems must be resolved upfront: Govt to realtors

The ministry will now be reaching out to the homebuyers and the state governments to find an immediate solution to the problem. (PTI)

For the “reputation, survival and the success” of the real estate sector, it is absolutely essential that the problems of the homebuyers be addressed upfront, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. “The fundamental rule of any commercial activity is that the consumer comes first…The problems that arose in the industry are the problems that can be resolved, and it should be resolved quickly so that the reputation and image do not suffer from this as a result of an action for a few,” Puri said while addressing NAREDCO Global Investment Summit.

The minister’s comments come in the wake of thousands of homebuyers waiting for the possession of their homes. Cases of builders such as Jaypee Infratech, Amrapali Group and Unitech are already in the Supreme Court as they failed to deliver homes to the homebuyers. “Some developers took homebuyers’ money and invested in land banks etc. and projects have been stalled for 10-12 years… I don’t want to comment on the three developers as they are under the Supreme Court but for the others I am undertaking an exercise,” the minister said.

The ministry will now be reaching out to the homebuyers and the state governments to find an immediate solution to the problem. On Monday, the Union minister is meeting Uttar Pradesh’s industrial development minister Satish Mahana along with central and state government officials. “We are going to try and give a big push to these (the problems of homebuyers) and resolution that are being made. There is all round appreciation of the problems and all round commitment to resolve this,” he said.

The minister also suggested that the state governments and the stake holders should sit and break down the problem into small doable actions. “If there is a problem with RERA then we all can sit down and solve it by administrative measures. If there is lack of capacity or unwillingness on the part of some actors in this game then surely others, through your industry and NAREDCO, should be invited to address the problem. We can even follow the model which is being taking place in Mumbai for instance where homebuyers were similarly affected,” he said.