Home, Car, Personal Loans to get cheaper? RBI governor says this on rate cuts

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also maintained an accommodative stance in policy meet.

RBI Governor Shakitanta Das on Saturday said that the transmission of interest rate cuts is improving steadily, and it is expected to improve further going forward. The credit growth is expected to pick up in the coming months, RBI Shaktikanta Das also said while addressing the reporters along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who also addressed the board of the central bank earlier Saturday. In the last bi-monthly policy for FY20, the RBI kept the key repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent. It was also the first monetary policy review after Budget 2020. The RBI maintained the status quo on the benchmark interest rate amid signs of hardening inflation and an uncertain global environment. A cut in key interest rates is expected to bring down home, car and personal loan rates.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also maintained an accommodative stance in policy meet. An accommodative stance will be maintained by the central bank as long as it is required. The economic scenario remains weak and the output gap is still negative, it added.

Also read: Buying or selling property? Modi govt says quoting PAN mandatory above this amount