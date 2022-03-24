‘History is scripted’, PM Modi hails exports milestone

After a Covid-induced drop in FY21, India’s exports recovered sharply in the current fiscal and rose 37% on year to hit $400.8 billion as of March 21.

As India realised a record export target of $400 billion for FY22 ahead of schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the performance of every stakeholder of the exporting community—from farmers to small businesses.

“History has been scripted,” he said, and cast the success as a key “milestone” in India’s journey towards self-reliance. “India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports and achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal,” Modi tweeted.

After a Covid-induced drop in FY21, India’s exports recovered sharply in the current fiscal and rose 37% on year to hit $400.8 billion as of March 21.