Hiring to rise in next 6 months; IT, BFSI, BPO to generate maximum jobs, says survey

Even as the Modi government faces criticism on job creation, a latest survey shows that hiring activity is set to rise in the coming six months. Eighty four per cent recruiters surveyed anticipate a rise in hiring activity between January to June, a twenty per cent increase in comparison to July to December period last year, bi-annual survey by job portal Naukri.com said.

In the first six months of 2019, while fifty per cent of the recruiters expect both new job creation and replacement hiring, other twelve per cent of the recruiters anticipate only replacement hiring to take place, the survey also showed. IT, BFSI and BPO would be the major industries driving the hiring growth, it added.

Maximum hiring could be in the experience band of 3-5 years followed by 1-3 years, the report also said. The survey also shows that there is a drop in the layoff numbers with only 1 per cent of the total recruiters anticipating layoffs.

“The Hiring Outlook highlights positive hiring sentiment among the recruiter community with both replacement hiring and new jobs creation taking place simultaneously in the first half of the year. Key industries have continued to show growth,” Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, InfoEdge India said

However, amid this optimism, there remains worries related to talent crunch. The issue of finding right talent could deepen in the coming six months, said forty two per cent of the recruiters. The maximum talent crunch is expected to be in the experience band of 3-5 years, it added.

While sixteen per cent of the recruiters expect the increment upwards of twenty per cent, fifteen per cent expect it to be between fifteen to twenty per cent. The rate of increment would be anywhere between ten per cent to 15 per cent, about one third of the recruiters surveyed said.