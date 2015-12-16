Hiring activity sees 9% jump in November; outlook bullish: Naukri.com

Sector-wise, telecom industry recorded the maximum rise in hiring activity (61 per cent). Similar trends were also seen in the IT-Software, ITES, banking, healthcare, media and retail industries.

Online hiring activity registered a 9 per cent growth in November over the corresponding period last year and apart from IT/ITeS and banking sectors, others are also charting steady revival, says a Naukri.com report.

According to the leading job portal, recruitment activity continued its upturn, in spite of the fact that there has been a slight slowdown in the growth rate of jobs this month, owing to festivities.

“The job market continues to head north with a 9 per cent year-on-year growth in November, post an impressive 25 per cent growth on (October and November) base,” Naukri.com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said.

“Apart from sectors like IT/ITeS and Banking that seem to lead the growth, good news is the slow but steady revival of the non IT sectors. Looks like good times are ahead for the jobseekers,” Suresh added.

Sector-wise, telecom industry recorded the maximum rise in hiring activity (61 per cent). Similar trends were also seen in the IT-Software, ITES, banking, healthcare, media and retail industries.

Apart from the growth in demand for marketing and advertising professionals, the demand for professionals in BFSI, ITeS, IT-Software and pharma recorded a year-on-year increase up to 20 per cent, 19 per cent, 12 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively during November.

Meanwhile, demand for professionals in top management grew by 20 per cent in November, the report added.

City-wise, all metros registered a stable hiring activity during November. Hyderabad led the pack and recorded a year-on-year increase in hiring activity to the tune of 24 per cent during the month.

Hyderabad was followed by Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai in terms of hiring activity.