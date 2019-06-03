Higher education means more unemployment: These 2 surprising factors are pushing joblessness

There is a marked shift in the unemployment pattern to the higher age groups as more people are choosing education and willing to wait for a longer period to get desired jobs, the recently released labour survey data showed. The higher joblessness trends has moved up the age brackets from 15-19 earlier to the 20-24 and 25-29 age groups, the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for FY18 revealed. The share in percentage of the unemployed rural males surged from 38 per cent in 2004-05 National Sample Survey (NSS) round of Employment Unemployment Survey to 43.2 per cent in the 20-24 age group in 2017-18. The percentage share of both unemployed rural males and females fell from 2004-05 levels to that in 2017-18 in the 15-19 age group, the data also showed. In 25-29 age bracket, the percentage of jobless males and females rose in the period under review. However, the females in rural areas remained unemployed slightly for a longer time that males, it added. Also read: RBI\u2019s June monetary policy meet begins today; these factors may shape rate cut decision The share of students has also risen in the 20-24 group over the decade, the data highlighted. However, sharp cut is seen in the share of casual labor and self-employed among rural males, the data noted. More rural females also choose education in all age-groups under review. A similar trend is seen in unemployment for urban areas, the data also showed. \u00a0The rate of unemployment surged to 6.1 per cent in the 2017-18 fiscal, the government data released last Friday showed, confirming data earlier leaked to a newspaper that said it was the highest level in at least 45 years. The Narendra Modi government was under constant criticism during its first term and even in the election campaign days over rise in unemployment in the country.