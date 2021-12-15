  • MORE MARKET STATS

High frequency indicators look upbeat, RBI officials on state of economy

The global economy remains hostage to heightened uncertainty, with Omicron sparking fresh containment measures: RBI Bulletin

Written By PTI
indian-economy-pti
The Indian economy continues to forge ahead, emerging out of shackles of pandemic: RBI (PTI Photo)

A host of incoming high frequency indicators are looking upbeat and consumer confidence is returning gradually, an article on the state of economy written by RBI officials has observed.


The article published in the RBI Bulletin also stated the global economy remains hostage to heightened uncertainty, with Omicron sparking fresh containment measures.


The Indian economy bounced back strongly in the second quarter of 2021-22, with GDP surpassing its pre-pandemic levels, and inflation broadly aligning with the target.


“The Indian economy continues to forge ahead, emerging out of shackles of pandemic,” stated the article authored by RBI officials.


It further observed the ongoing revival is driven by a confluence of factors — release of pent-up demand, government’s push for capital expenditure, robust external demand and normal monsoon.


Faster resumption of contact-intensive services and speedy restoration of consumer confidence brightens near-term prospects, it said.


The RBI clarified that the views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
GDP to grow 8.2% in FY23, RBI to hike rates by 100bps: Bank of AmericaThe low vaccination rates and the emergence of the Omicron variant were flagged as factors which are creating "considerable uncertainty" for growth. (Representative image)