High demand, rising tariff surge gencos’ revenue by 7 pct

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 5:20 AM

The rise in power demand, coupled with state-electricity regulators revising power tariffs, is seen to have raised the revenue earned by power generating companies (gencos) in Q3, FY19.

High demand, rising tariff surge gencos’ revenue by 7 pct (File)

The rise in power demand, coupled with state-electricity regulators revising power tariffs, is seen to have raised the revenue earned by power generating companies (gencos) in Q3, FY19.

Research firm Crisil expects generation revenue to rise 6-7% year-on-year in the quarter on the back of “increase in tariff supported by increased demand”. In Q2, FY19, revenue of gencos rose by about 10% annually to nearly Rs 48,000 crore.

Peak power demand of the country breached the 180 giga watt (GW) mark in October, 2018, 9.8% higher than the highest requirement recorded in FY18.

Read Also| Northern arc Capital closes first PerSec transaction

Ebitda margins for power companies are seen to be around 35.7% in Q3,FY19—the highest estimate among key sectors like FMCG, IT services, pharmaceuticals and steel products. Aggregate margins across generation, transmission and distribution are expected to increase by about 150-160 basis points, “mainly driven by resolution of fuel supply issues, fall in costs for certain large independent power producers in generation and tariff hikes in the distribution segment,” the research agency said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. High demand, rising tariff surge gencos’ revenue by 7 pct
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition