Here’s why Donald Trump wants to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran

In just some time from now the US President Donald Trump will let the world know about his plans on the landmark nuclear deal with Iran. Till now there are no clear signs that the European allies which helped in fixing the deal for the first time have persuaded Trump in preserving it. European members are mostly convinced that he may re-impose economic sanctions on Iran considering his stance since his days as presidential candidate.

About the Iran nuclear deal

Iran signed the deal in 2015 with the P5+1 (the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council—the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China—plus Germany) and the European Union.

According to this framework, Iran would redesign, convert, and reduce its nuclear facilities and accept the Additional Protocol (with provisional application) in order to lift all nuclear-related economic sanctions, freeing up tens of billions of dollars in oil revenue and frozen assets. Iran promised to restrict its stockpile of enriched uranium used in making reactor fuel and nuclear weapons for 15 years.

What may Trump do

Trump is advocating for withdrawing from accord on 12 May – the next deadline for waiving sanctions on Iran. The US President has complained that the deal only limited Iran’s nuclear activities for a fixed period and had failed to stop the development of ballistic missiles. Various oil and banking sanctions could be pushed on Iran. Officials told the Associated Press that Donald Trump might re-impose sanctions on Iran’s central bank, which would hit country’s oil exports. It will also give foreign companies doing business with Iran a six-month grace period to close down operations before incurring penalties.