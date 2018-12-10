Here’s what PM Modi said about Urjit Patel after his resignation as RBI governor

By: | Updated: December 10, 2018 6:10 PM

Urjit Patel steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability, PM Modi said.

Few minutes after Urjit Patel announced his resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted praise for him, saying that he is “an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues”.

“He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability,” Modi added.

Also Read: Urjit Patel resigns as RBI governor; cites personal reasons

Urjit Patel on Monday announced that he was stepping down from his position, citing personal reasons.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also tweeted after his resignation and said that his decision to step down has been acknowledged.

“The Government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr. Urjit Patel to this country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of The RBI. It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship,” Arun Jaitley said.

Also Read: Raghuram Rajan reacts to Urjit Patel’s resignation; says ‘Dr Patel has made a statement’

“I wish Dr. Patel all the very best and many more years of public service,” he added.

