Here’s how RBI plans to detect, prevent online frauds

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 12:37:13 PM

Aiming to timely detect frauds and take recovery actions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to use data analytics. In vision document 2021 for payments and settlements systems in the e-payments space.

The central bank has also proposed to make India a cashless economy by 2021 through safe, secure, accessible and affordable e-payment systems.

Aiming to timely detect frauds and take recovery actions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to use data analytics. In vision document 2021 for payments and settlements systems in the e-payments space, the central bank said that data analytics could be utilised for identification of fraud and recovery actions including blocking irregular transaction before authorisation. It could also help in building trust in the system, the RBI document added. The data would be used to influence regulatory decisions and cutting down on fraud, it added. The central bank has also proposed to make India a cashless economy by 2021 through safe, secure, accessible and affordable e-payment systems. Entry of more players and increased innovation may help in achieving a cash free economy, it also said in the document. The new proposal would be implemented between 2019 and 2021, the central bank also said in its vision document titled ‘Payment and Settlement Systems in India: Vision 2019 – 2021’.

As customers migrate to digital modes of payment, the costs incurred through the use of cash could be reduced, the RBI said. “Giving them multiple options is expected to make this experience exceptional, apart from furthering growth measurable in terms of digital payments turnover to GDP,” the RBI also said in the document. The central bank also said that it maintains a ‘no-compromise’ approach in terms of safety and security of the digital payment systems.

Also read: How RBI aims to make India a cashless society by 2021

The number of transactions may surge more than four times to 8,707 crore in December 2021 compared to 2,069 in December 2018, the document stated. An annual growth of over 100 per cent is expected in the payment systems including UPI or IMPS, while National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) may rise at 40 per cent up to December 2021, it noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Here’s how RBI plans to detect, prevent online frauds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition