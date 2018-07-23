Here’s all about India’s upcoming largest single location ultra mega solar park

The solar park is said to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore.

The country’s largest single-location ultra mega solar park situated in Gujarat is all set to be a reality soon as the first tender for the 1,000-megawatt (MW) solar capacity is most likely to be issued in the coming month. The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is proposed to house a 5,000-mw solar park. “This is going to be the largest single-location ultra mega solar park of 5,000 mw in the country. We are hopeful of inviting bids for the first 1,000 mw in the next one month,” PTI reported citing Dholera Industrial City Development Corporation (DICDC) managing director Jai Prakash Shivahare.

The solar park is said to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 25,000 crore. It will cover an area of 11,000 hectare. Gujarat Power Corporation (GPCL), Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) and Gujarat Electric Transmission Corporation (GETCO) along with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) are implementing the project.

India’s solar scenario

Just four years ahead of the deadline in 2022, India, this January achieved the 20 GW solar capacity target. The World Bank said, India is “making strides” towards becoming “a global solar superpower” and in order to achieve the 20 GW target, India has installed solar parks on large tracts of unused land all around the country.

The rooftops hold immense potential in the areas which have scarce land resource for solar parks, The World Bank said. “Tapping the rooftop solar market will be essential for India to meet its massive energy needs,” Simon Stolp, a lead energy specialist at the World Bank, had said.

The World Bank also said that 40 percent of the revised 100 GW solar capacity target by 2022 will come from rooftop solar. “Until now, however, it was difficult to break through into the rooftop solar market. Although the business case was strong, and the costs of solar panels were falling dramatically, financing was difficult to come by,” it added.