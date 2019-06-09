Heavy pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorm leave one dead in Maharashtra

By: |
Nashik | Published: June 9, 2019 11:55:25 AM

Trees were uprooted at some places in Nashik city due to the stormy winds on Saturday evening and power supply was disrupted in various localities for about five hours, a police official said.

pre monsoon rain, thunderstorm maharashtra, monsoon maharashtra, IMD, monsoon, IMD prediction(Reuters)

One person was killed and three others injured as thunderstorm and pre-monsoon rains hit parts of Nashik district in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

Trees were uprooted at some places in Nashik city due to the stormy winds on Saturday evening and power supply was disrupted in various localities for about five hours, a police official said.

“A 70-year-old woman died when the tin roof of her house in Wadala locality here collapsed on Saturday during the rains coupled with thunderstorm,” an official at Indira Nagar police station said.

Three members of her family were also injured in the incident, he said.

Heavy pre-monsoon showers also lashed the district’s Yeola town where some houses suffered damages, another police
official said.

An onion storage shed in Niphad tehsil and a green house in Manmad area were also destroyed following the heavy downpour, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Heavy pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorm leave one dead in Maharashtra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition