Heavy industries ministry has proposed customs duty cut on EV parts to FinMin, says Union Minister Anant Geete (PTI)

Union Minister Anant Geete said Friday the Department of Heavy Industries has proposed slashing of customs duty on parts of electric vehicles (EVs) to the finance ministry, which has to take a call on it. “We have requested (reduction of import tariff) to the finance ministry. The finance ministry has to decide on it,” Geete said at the launch of e-rickshaw, e-scooter and e-cycle manufactured by Nibe Motors here.

The e-scooter and e-cycle made by the Nashik-based start-up Nibe Motors have been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India, which comes under the administrative control of the Union heavy industries ministry.

Senior officials in the heavy industries ministry earlier said it has proposed reducing customs duty on EV parts, which are currently not exempt from import tariff to the Department of Revenue.

Read Also| Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn re-arrested over fresh allegations