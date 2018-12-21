Heavy industries ministry has proposed customs duty cut on EV parts to FinMin, says Union Minister Anant Geete

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 2:43 PM

Union Minister Anant Geete said Friday the Department of Heavy Industries has proposed slashing of customs duty on parts of electric vehicles (EVs) to the finance ministry, which has to take a call on it.

Heavy industries ministry has proposed customs duty cut on EV parts to FinMin, says Union Minister Anant Geete (PTI)

Union Minister Anant Geete said Friday the Department of Heavy Industries has proposed slashing of customs duty on parts of electric vehicles (EVs) to the finance ministry, which has to take a call on it. “We have requested (reduction of import tariff) to the finance ministry. The finance ministry has to decide on it,” Geete said at the launch of e-rickshaw, e-scooter and e-cycle manufactured by Nibe Motors here.

The e-scooter and e-cycle made by the Nashik-based start-up Nibe Motors have been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India, which comes under the administrative control of the Union heavy industries ministry.

Senior officials in the heavy industries ministry earlier said it has proposed reducing customs duty on EV parts, which are currently not exempt from import tariff to the Department of Revenue.

Read Also| Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn re-arrested over fresh allegations

To boost production of EVs in the country, the ministry has also suggested defining semi-knocked-down and completely-knocked-down kits used for assembling such vehicles for streamlining of customs duty. Currently, key components for EVs, including battery, controller, charger, converter, energy monitor, electric compressor and motor attract zero customs duty. On the other hand, parts including metals and plastics attract 28 per cent basic customs duty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Heavy industries ministry has proposed customs duty cut on EV parts to FinMin, says Union Minister Anant Geete
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition