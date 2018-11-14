Heavens seem to be smiling on India, says Uday Kotak; here’s why

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 3:22 PM

Heavens seem to be smiling on India, said top banker Uday Kotak on a development that is advantage India. Here's what he is talking about.

Heavens seem to be smiling on India, says Uday Kotak; here's whyHeavens seem to be smiling on India, says Uday Kotak; here’s why

As crude oil prices crashed a whopping 7% to $66 a barrel, top banker Uday Kotak said it’s advantage India and that “heavens seem to be smiling on India”. The country has been under a lot of pressure due to higher-than-$60 a barrel oil price in last one year but the latest retreat is giving a lot of comfort to India.

Kotak said that if oil sustains below $70, it would be advantage India. The country is the third largest importer of crude oil and covered 80% of its total energy needs from imports.

“Heavens seem to be smiling on India. Brent at 65$ gives policymakers headroom to move ahead. At this crucial juncture for economics and politics, oil below 70$ if it sustains, is Advantage India,” Kotak tweeted.

[Ad]Salary Above 30000? Get cash back, joining rewards & much more on Credit Cards. 55+ options, Upto Rs 1000 AMAZON Voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Kotak has been a keen follower of oil prices and tweets often on the developments. When the oil breached $60 last year, he was among the first ones to tweet about it and its impact on India’s economics.

On Wednesday, crude oil prices plunged 7%, while the month of October witnessed the biggest fall since the price collapse of 2014. The oil price collapse despite the United States sanctions on Iran due to a slew of factors: eight countries, including India, were granted temporary waivers from sanctions; oil supply surged; economic growth contracted, leading to lower oil demand.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Heavens seem to be smiling on India, says Uday Kotak; here’s why
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition