Heavens seem to be smiling on India, says Uday Kotak; here’s why

Heavens seem to be smiling on India, said top banker Uday Kotak on a development that is advantage India. Here's what he is talking about.
As crude oil prices crashed a whopping 7% to $66 a barrel, top banker Uday Kotak said it’s advantage India and that “heavens seem to be smiling on India”. The country has been under a lot of pressure due to higher-than-$60 a barrel oil price in last one year but the latest retreat is giving a lot of comfort to India.
Kotak said that if oil sustains below $70, it would be advantage India. The country is the third largest importer of crude oil and covered 80% of its total energy needs from imports.
“Heavens seem to be smiling on India. Brent at 65$ gives policymakers headroom to move ahead. At this crucial juncture for economics and politics, oil below 70$ if it sustains, is Advantage India,” Kotak tweeted.
Heavens seem to be smiling on India. Brent at 65$ gives policy makers headroom to move ahead. At this crucial juncture for economics and politics, oil below 70$ if it sustains, is Advantage India.
— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) November 14, 2018
Kotak has been a keen follower of oil prices and tweets often on the developments. When the oil breached $60 last year, he was among the first ones to tweet about it and its impact on India’s economics.
Oil >60$. Reduces India fiscal space. US 10 year 2.40%. Yields inching up. Less room to drop interest rates here.Growth needs harder work.
— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) October 30, 2017
On Wednesday, crude oil prices plunged 7%, while the month of October witnessed the biggest fall since the price collapse of 2014. The oil price collapse despite the United States sanctions on Iran due to a slew of factors: eight countries, including India, were granted temporary waivers from sanctions; oil supply surged; economic growth contracted, leading to lower oil demand.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.