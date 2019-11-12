Heard about S386? How this bill impacts green card quota of Indians, Chinese

The immigrant activists and the Indian nationals have been requesting Durbin to end his opposition to S386.

S386 or Fairness for High Skilled Immigrants Act is a bill that aims to remove the country-specific quota for green cards. The bill that is currently before the US Senate proposes to eliminate the country cap on issuing employment-based green cards and cut down on the waiting time for applicants from countries including India and China. The bill was introduced in February 2019. There is an annual country cap of 7 per cent for visas. Indians have to wait for a green card for a minimum of seven years. S386 was sponsored by Senator Mike Lee and also spearheaded by co-sponsor Senator Kamala Harris.

However, the bill couldn’t be passed in September by the Senate amid stiff opposition from some Senators including Durbin, his Democratic colleague Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Kentucky Republican Rand Paul. “Senate just failed to pass (by unanimous consent) a Bill like the one that passed the House in the spring by 365-65. The Bill would eliminate per-country caps for employment-based green cards, and raise them to 15% for family-based. Sen Perdue objected,” said Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst @MigrationPolicy on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

It has been for years now that Indian green card hopefuls have been waiting for the bill to pass. The immigrant activists and the Indian nationals have been requesting Durbin to end his opposition to S386. Meanwhile, the Donald Trump administration has unveiled new rules recently that are expected to impact visas and permanent residency to hundreds of thousands of people. The US also announced a new H-1B visa filing rule from April this year under which priority would be given to foreign workers with advanced degrees.