Healthy growth for port volumes in January

In TEU terms, major ports’ container volumes of 930k TEUs were up 8.1% y-y (down ~1% m-m), and were significantly above pre-COVID-19 levels (avg. for Apr 2019-Feb 2020) of 836k TEUs.

Major ports’ volumes grew by 4.4% y-y (+1.5% m-m) in Jan 2021, led by strong growth in container volumes (+6.4% y-y in tonnage terms) and POL volumes (up 3.1% y-y, the first month of y-y growth since Feb’20).

