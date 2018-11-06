Heads of World Bank, IMF say risks of trade tensions growing

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 7:58 PM

Leaders of the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other global financial organisations warned Tuesday that trade tensions pose a growing risk for emerging economies.

World Bank, International Monetary Fund, US, china, Christine Lagarde, financial sector, china economyThe leaders said they were “very strongly concerned” about protectionism and one-sided measures and urged support for broader efforts such as the World Trade Organization. (Reuters)

Leaders of the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and other global financial organisations warned Tuesday that trade tensions pose a growing risk for emerging economies. With the US and China embroiled in their worst trade conflict in decades, global growth has “plateaued and some downside risks have materialised,” the leaders said in a joint statement issued after a meeting in Beijing. “We are concerned about a further escalation of trade tensions, and the spillover effects on vulnerable emerging markets,” the statement said, specifically mentioning employment as a concern.

The leaders said they were “very strongly concerned” about protectionism and one-sided measures and urged support for broader efforts such as the World Trade Organization. Conflicts over technology policies and other trade issues have led the U.S. to impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese exports. China has responded in kind.

The disruptions to trade as companies adapt and prices rise are adding to pressures on China’s leadership as the economy slows due to longer-term factors. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the IMF forecasts that China’s economy will grow at a 6.6 per cent annual rate this year, slowing to 6.2 per cent next year. But she gave Beijing credit for tackling some key troubles.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“Significant progress has been made in rebalancing the economy, slowing credit growth, addressing risks in financial sector and government off-budget borrowing, and continuing to open up the economy,” she said in an address to the meeting. Also attending Tuesday’s meeting was World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, WTO head Roberto Azevedo, leader of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Angel Gurria, Financial Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney and International Labor Organization Deputy Director-General Deborah Greenfield.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Heads of World Bank, IMF say risks of trade tensions growing
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition