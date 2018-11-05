HCL Foundation organises Bal Ganga Mela

The fair also coincided with the declaration of the Ganga as India’s national river in 2008.

HCL Foundation joined hands with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and German development agency GIZ to organise a ‘Bal Ganga Mela’ at its campus in Noida on Sunday to raise awareness about the Ganga rejuvenation and water conservation.

The fair also coincided with the declaration of the Ganga as India’s national river in 2008.

The fair, inaugurated by water resources secretary UP Singh, hosted activities that motivated participating children to become ‘stewards’ of the Ganga and water in general.

HCL Foundation also signed a memorandum of understanding with NMCG for afforestation. Both have agreed to work on tributaries of the Ganga — Hindon and Yamuna — and increase the forest cover in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.