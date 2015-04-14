HC to hear govt contempt plea on May 7

The Delhi High Court on Monday set May 7 as the date to hear the government’s plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Naveen Jindal and one of his former employees who was caught recording court proceedings during a coal block allocation matter relating to his company. Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Steel and Power on Monday said the company has fired Rajesh Sharma after the incident came to light.

“Rajesh Sharma is no more an employee of the company. As such the job role and responsibility of Rajesh Sharma did not require him to interact with lawyers or be present in the court premises during proceedings. At the time of the incident, Sharma was present in the court in his personal capacity, without giving prior information to the company or its officials,” JSPL added. The incident occurred on March 27 during the hearing of two matters relating to annulment of the tender for two Chhattisgarh mines won by the company in the recent auctions.