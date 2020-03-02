Haryana’s plan to attract foreign funds; ease of doing business on top of govt’s mind

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (IE photo)

While BJP-led North Indian state Haryana ranks number one across its northern peers and third in the country on ease of doing business ranking, the state government aims to improve further. CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has announced that it would be further simplifying regulations and streamlining procedures to further attract foreign investment in the state, The Indian Express reported. CM Khattar was speaking at the Budget session in the Vidhan Sabha. The Haryana government is also refocusing on five key areas. This includes prioritizing agribusiness and food processing, textile, warehousing and logistics, pharmaceuticals, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Haryana had recently presented its state budget on 28 February 2020 and in his maiden budget, CM Khattar announced major in areas such as education. Under the Mukhya Mantri Saksham Chatravriti Yojana, the state government announced an increased allocation for students who secure more than 80% marks in class V. While the earlier scholarship amount stood at Rs 1500, the same has been increased to Rs 6000. In an announcement that might bring relief for working-class women, the state is set to open over 500 creches.

According to the Budget Estimates for fiscal 2020-21, the total expenditure has been projected to increase to Rs 1,42,343 crore from the previous fiscal’s Rs 1,32,165 crore. The same is an increase of 7.70%. “Fiscal deficit has been projected at 2.82% in RE 2019-20 and 2.73% in BE 2020-21, well under the three per cent limit of FRBM Act. The present government has managed to reverse the increasing trend of the revenue deficit, which has steadily declined since 2016-17 from 2.83% to 1.64% of GSDP in BE 2020-21,” CM Manohar Lal Khattar said while presenting the budget, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, in its state budget, Haryana has also announced the allocation to the education sector at 28%. The government also aims to install CCTV in all colleges in Haryana. The state government also announced that all students in their final year of degree course will get free of cost passports. “This will be done to ensure they can explore job opportunities abroad on completion of their degree courses,” CM Khattar said.