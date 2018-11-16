Hardeep Puri warns states against tweaking realty law

The minister said Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab need to take the suitable action to ensure that their state rules are in line with the Rera.

Housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that states will have to follow the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 in letter and spirit and states tweaking the rules of the Act will face ‘harsh consequences’.

The minister said Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab need to take the suitable action to ensure that their state rules are in line with the Rera.

“Full benefits of Rera would be realised only when the provisions of Rera are implemented in letter and spirit…Few of the provisions are not in consonance with the central act, specially the definition of ‘ongoing projects’ need to be aligned with Central Act. This is a major concern as it takes out an entire class of projects outside the purview of Rera,” Puri said while addressing a workshop on Rera.

The original Rera rules issued by the Centre, which were expected to be a model for other states, define ongoing projects as the ones that are ongoing and have not received completion certificate on May 1 this year, the day when the Act came into force.

While all the states have notified their respective Rera rules, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have tweaked the regulations in the interest of builders, by excluding ongoing projects from the purview of Rera, reducing penalty for compounding offences, diluting the definition of common areas and increasing the timelines for delivery of projects.

The states and union territories that participated in the workshop includes Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh. It was also attended by home buyers, bank representatives, builders and other stakeholders.

Rera, which protects the interest of homebuyers, was enacted by the Parliament and states were given powers to notify their respective rules and appoint regulatory authorities.

Puri said that the government will not tweak Rera.

So far, 33,750 real estate projects have been registered under Rera while 26,018 agents have also been registered. In Maharashtra, total 18,392 projects and 17,188 agents have been registered. Uttar Pradesh has registered 2,514 projects followed by Haryana (1,214), Punjab (602), Uttrakhand (221), Himachal Pradesh (23), Delhi (16) and Chandigarh (3).

When asked about several homebuyers not being given their houses by developers on time, the minister said, “We will not hesitate from naming and shaming (of those developers not delivering flats on time).” He said the time has come for ‘adversely affected parties’ to also stand up, and states have to support them.