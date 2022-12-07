Hard sell from RBI Guv Das: Good news for India despite economic growth forecast cut

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made a hard case on why India is still in a strong economic position, despite him cutting the GDP growth forecast to 6.8% for the full fiscal year 2022-23. “The Indian economy remains resilient and the country is seen as a bright spot in a gloomy world,” Das said while reading out the bi-monthly monetary policy outcome. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid19 pandemic, inflation has remained above RBI’s tolerance range of 2-6% for 10 months in a row. But the Indian economy has continued to grow despite the global headwinds. Recently, World Bank raised its GDP growth forecast for India from 6.5% to 6.9% for FY23, while Fitch Ratings retained its growth forecast at 7%.