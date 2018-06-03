‘Hand of government’ lifts March-quarter GDP growth to 7.7 per cent, says HSBC report

On one hand, while manufacturing and agriculture growth rose, exports and private consumption disappointed, it added.

The “hand of government” was the main driver behind the rise in January-March GDP growth to 7.7 per cent — the fastest pace in seven quarters — as exports and private consumption disappointed, says an HSBC report. India retained the tag of the fastest growing major economy in the March quarter on robust performance by manufacturing and service sectors as well as good farm output. According to the global financial services major, “the hand of government” lifted GDP growth. The report cited four key drivers for the rise in growth print — core GVA (Gross Value Added), the public spending component of GVA, construction, and rise in central and state government fiscal deficits.

As per the report, core GVA (GVA excluding public services and agriculture), which is a rough proxy for private sector growth, moderated slightly in the March quarter to 7.2 per cent versus 7.4 per cent last quarter and 4.1 per cent in the same quarter last year. “The GDP print reinforces our view that much of the current uptick in growth is led by the government’s push to construction and consumption,” the HSBC report said.

On one hand, while manufacturing and agriculture growth rose, exports and private consumption disappointed, it added. “Even though global demand has been strong, India’s export growth fell across every metric. Net exports shaved off 1.5 ppt from the growth number,” it added. According to HSBC, the public spending component of GVA and the government consumption component of GDP grew at a rapid pace, accounting for roughly one-fifth of overall growth.

Moreover, construction and capital formation grew at double digits and public roads contracts awarded quadrupled in the March quarter. Besides, central government fiscal deficit for FY18 rose to 3.5 per cent, versus a budget estimate of 3.3 per cent and this has growth dividends., the report noted.