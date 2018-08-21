H1B visa issue: Finding jobs in US to get tougher? Immigration director endorses this 1-sentence provision

H1B visa issue: Finding jobs in US to get tougher? Immigration director advocates this 1-sentence provision

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director L F Cissna has said that he could draft a provision immediately that prohibits H1B visa workers from replacing American workers if the US Congress passes it. Speaking at Immigration Newsmaker conversation event on August 15, L F Cissna strongly advocated for a stricter provision preventing American workers getting replaced by H1B visa holders.

“I would really love it if Congress would just pass a one-sentence provision that would just prohibit American workers in being replaced by H-1B workers. I could draft it myself, you know, probably right now, you know? It’s – those are the things off the top of my head,” he said at the event. H1B visa is quite popular among Indian IT professionals.

The USCIS returned all petitions of H1B visas in April that were not selected through the computer-generated lottery system. The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows foreign workers with specialisation to work in American companies. US technology companies rely heavily on workers from India and China.

“There’s little tweaks we could make to the way we administer, say, the H-1B program to possibly, you know, make – improve the chances of U.S. educated students getting a better shot at an H-1B visa, maybe. (sic),” L F Cissna said, adding that there are highly skilled US-educated foreign students who a US employer wants to hire.

Recently, it was reported that India’s biggest IT company was finding it hard to right engineering candidates in the US, given that the fewer people in the US and other developed countries were opting for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

The Trump administration had also been planning to ban spouses of high-skill visa holders from working, which is likely to render 100,000 people out of jobs, a Bloomberg report said. Under the Barack Obama administration, in 2015, the US allowed spouses of H1B visa holders to work.