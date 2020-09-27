  • MORE MARKET STATS

H-CNG: Modi Govt notifies norms for alternative fuels

September 27, 2020 10:48 PM

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified regulations for various alternative fuels to further promote sustainable transportation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

It is a step toward an alternative clean fuel for transportation, said Gadkari.

“After testing use of H-CNG (18 per cent mix of hydrogen) as compared to neat CNG for emission reduction, the Bureau of Indian Standards has developed specifications of hydrogen-enriched compressed natural gas (H-CNG) for automotive purposes as a fuel,” the Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister said in a tweet.

The notification for amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, for the inclusion of H-CNG as an automotive fuel, has been published, the minister tweeted.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

