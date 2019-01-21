Gujarat’s textile sector attracted investments worth Rs 30,934 cr since FY’15: Govt

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 9:17 PM

The clarification came amid reports of the investment figures in the state's textile sector not matching up.

Gujarat textile sector, investment in textile sector, textile ministryThe Centre sanctioned and released Rs 1,855 crore to aid 2,109 units through 60 banks, it added.

The government Monday said investments worth Rs 30,934 crore have flown into the textile sector of Gujarat since 2014-15, as a reaffirmation of investor confidence. The clarification came amid reports of the investment figures in the state’s textile sector not matching up. “It is reaffirmed through Office of Textile Commissioner that upon perusal of project costs submitted by 7,182 units in Gujarat, Rs 30,934 crore as investment into textile sector in Gujarat was brought to the notice of Textile Commissioner office after scrutinising and confirming each project by banks for which Unique Identification (UID) has been issued,” the textile ministry said.

The Centre sanctioned and released Rs 1,855 crore to aid 2,109 units through 60 banks, it added. The ministry said the reaffirmation is to ensure that investor confidence and prospects of textile sector in Gujarat do not receive a setback due to rumour-mongering.

