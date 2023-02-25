Gujarat presents Rs 3.01-trillion budget; no new taxes

The Gujarat government on Friday announced a budgetary outlay of Rs 3.01 trillion for FY24 in the state assembly. All departments, except one, saw an increase of 23.38% in budgetary allocation compared to the previous year’s budget.

The allocation to the agriculture, farmers’ welfare and co-operation department saw a three-fold increase to Rs 21,605 crore this year from Rs 7,737 crore a year ago.

The energy and petrochemicals department is the only department to have received a reduced allocation of Rs 8,738 crore this year, which is approximately half of the Rs 15,568 crore it received last year.

Gujarat finance minister Kanubhai Desai made the biggest allocation to the education sector at Rs 43,651 crore. The health department was allocated Rs 15,182 crore and Rs 18,000 crore was set aside for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II under the urban development and urban housing department.

No new taxes have been imposed with the state government choosing to keep the existing tax rates unchanged. Presenting his second budget, Kanubhai stated that an amendment law will be brought in regard to the use of IT and simplification in electricity duty management in the future.

The state’s finance minister said the estimates for the financial year 2023-24 show a surplus of Rs 916.87 crore.

The highlights of the budget include a whopping Rs 2-trillion outlay for green growth initiatives. In addition, tourism has been given priority with a Rs 10,000-crore outlay for heritage and eco-tourism development, including setting up of a new airport at the holy city of Dwarka and revamping of the Keshod Airport. He also announced a plan to set up apparel, ceramic, bulk drug parks to boost industry and give a better infra support.

Several initiatives were also announced to improve investments in agriculture fisheries and animal husbandry. “Betterment of farmers is our government’s key focus,” the finance minister said.

Other key announcements include raising of renewable energy contribution to 42% in Gujarat’s total power generation. A Rs 4,200-crore World Bank loan will be utilised for new schemes for healthcare infrastructure. Further, 85 lakh beneficiary families covered under PMJAYMa Yojana will get Rs 10 lakh worth free medical care instead of Rs 5 lakh at present.

The Gujarat government also proposed to spend Rs 2 trillion in next five years for betterment of poor people. For school children, 50,000 new classrooms will come up across the state as well as 20,000 new computer labs in schools across the state