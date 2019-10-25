Gujarat oil millers expect bumper groundnut crop, spike in exports

However, this year Indian exporters will have an upper hand in the backdrop of estimated bumper groundnut crop.

Amid the gloomy economic situation, Gujarat-based oil millers are seeing a ray of hope in anticipation of bumper groundnut crop and bright export prospects of groundnut oil and seeds.

Sources say that the groundnut oil lobby of Saurashtra region is hoping to export large quantity of groundnut oil as China is encouraging imports of groundnut oil instead of soyabean oil. The neighbouring country has taken the decision in the wake of ongoing trade war with the USA. Moreover, the government of India has recently granted permission for bulk export of groundnut oil. Earlier, the oil used to be exported in 5- and 10-kg packets.

Groundnut crop prospect in African nations including Sudan, Nigeria, Mozambique and others is not good compared to previous year. Generally, these countries give tough competition to Indian exporters in international markets. However, this year Indian exporters will have an upper hand in the backdrop of estimated bumper groundnut crop.

Some of the exporters have already got orders from China and other countries for groundnut oil and groundnut seeds. “We are expecting large quantity of groundnut oil exports from Gujarat. Fresh groundnut arrival will start post-Diwali. In some of the market yards in the state, arrival of groundnut has stated, but first lot is being purchased by groundnut seed processors. Oil millers will start buying fresh groundnut after Diwali,” says Samir Shah, president of Saurashtra Oil Mill Association (SOMA).

Over the past one year, a majority of Gujarat-based oil mills couldn’t function round the year due to inadequate supply of raw material. Of 350 odd oil mills, hardly half remained functional full year. However, this time scenario would be completely different as SOMA is estimating more than 33 lakh tonne groundnut crop against last year’s around 16 lakh tonne.

According to oil millers, quality of groundnut crop in Saurashtra and North Gujarat is much better due to very good monsoon. “Domestic demand of groundnut and its derivatives too remain high. It means everyone in groundnut value chain including that of farmers will be benefited,” says Shah.