Gujarat: No hike in power tariff for consumers of state discoms

Representative image

In a relief to people in Gujarat, the state Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) has announced that power tariffs will not be hiked for the consumers of the state-owned discoms and Torrent Power Ltd (Surat area), a release said on Monday. Torrent Power caters to the consumers of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat city area.

State-owned Discoms include UGVCL, PGVCL, DGVCL and MGVCL. Since the model code of conduct is in force for the upcoming elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, the GERC has not passed any tariff orders for the UGVCL and the Torrent Power Limited (Ahmedabad- Gandhinagar areas). The tariff orders for these areas will be declared after the completion of the poll next month, said a release by the GERC on Monday.

“The Discoms were directed to publish their applications for tariff determination in the newspapers to ensure public participation. Thus, an elaborate exercise was carried out for inviting comments and suggestions from the general public and stakeholders,” said the release. “The suggestions and objections were examined and public hearings were held on March 4,5 and 9.

Several stakeholders, including individuals and organisations, participated in the hearings,” it said. The GERC said that no hike in tariff has been granted for the remaining areas covered by the state discoms and the private player for 2021-22. The state electricity regulator marginally increased the transmission charges of the state-owned Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) from the existing rate of 35.03 paise per unit to 36.42 paise per unit for the FY 2021-22.