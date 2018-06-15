Gujarat leads in composite water management; find out which BJP ruled states are worst performers

Niti Aayog also said that the country is suffering from the worst water crisis in its history.

In the first-of-its-kind ranking on water management, Gujarat has topped the list followed by Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Among the worst performers are Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, ranking done by Niti Aayog said. In the northeast, Tripura is the state with best performance in water resource management. “Alarmingly, ~60% of states (14 out of 24) have achieved scores below 50 and have been classified as Low performers. Low performers are concentrated across the populous agricultural belts of North and East India, and among the North-Eastern and Himalayan states,” the Niti Aayog report published on its website said.

All states have been ranked on the composite water management index comprising of nine parameters and 28 indicators by Niti Ayog.

Niti Aayog has ranked all states on the composite water management index comprising of nine parameters and 28 indicators. These include various aspects of ground water, restoration of water bodies, irrigation, farm practices, drinking water, policy and governance.

Niti Aayog also said that the country is suffering from the worst water crisis in its history. Millions of lives and livelihoods are under threat, it added.

“The country faces significant risks as the low performers on the Water Index are home to~50% of the country’s population and its agricultural baskets. The low performers are, worryingly, comprised of the populous northern states of UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, and others, and are home to over 600 million people. The poor performance of these states on the Index highlights a significant water management risk for the country going forward. Further, these states also account for 20-30% of India’s agricultural output,” the report also said.

These rankings given by Niti Aayog were part of a report released by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, and NITI Aayog vice chairman, Rajiv Kumar.

From now onwards, Niti Aayog has proposed to publish these rankings every year.