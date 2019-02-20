Gujarat government presents Rs 1.92 lakh crore interim budget

By: | Published: February 20, 2019 1:08 AM

The Gujarat government on Tuesday presented a vote-on-account proposal instead of a full-fledged budget for financial year 2019-20 without changing the current tax structure in the House.

Gujarat govt presents Rs 1.92-lakh-cr interim budget Gujarat govt presents Rs 1.92-lakh-cr interim budget (File photo)

The Gujarat government on Tuesday presented a vote-on-account proposal instead of a full-fledged budget for financial year 2019-20 without changing the current tax structure in the House.

The size of the interim budget for the fiscal is Rs 1,91,817 crore against the current financial year’s Rs 1,40,531. Tax revenue has been estimated at Rs 1,00,125 crore.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the finance portfolio, said owing to insufficient time on account of the Lok Sabha elections, the state government has decided to present an interim budget for the period of four months from April to July 2019.

The minister said importance has been given to agriculture, social welfare, tribal development, health, education, energy and women development in the budget proposals.

READ ALSO | How Flipkart, Amazon may bring deep discounts back to e-commerce

“Compared with the previous year, the state government’s income from tax has increased from `64,443 crore to `71,549 crore during the fiscal 2017-18. Hence, we have decided not to increase taxes. Even the 15th Finance Commission appreciated the feat of the Gujarat government,” Patel said, adding that power consumption is an important indicator of development and Gujarat’s per-capita power consumption is 1424 units which is much ahead of country’s per-capita consumption of 1149 units.

Further, Patel announced a one-time electricity bill waiver scheme for BPL families. He said the principal and interest coupled with the penalty amount of all eligible domestic power connections of BPL consumers in the state would be waived. The waivers would be worth around `690 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Gujarat government presents Rs 1.92 lakh crore interim budget
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition