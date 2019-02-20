Gujarat government presents Rs 1.92 lakh crore interim budget

Gujarat govt presents Rs 1.92-lakh-cr interim budget (File photo)

The Gujarat government on Tuesday presented a vote-on-account proposal instead of a full-fledged budget for financial year 2019-20 without changing the current tax structure in the House.

The size of the interim budget for the fiscal is Rs 1,91,817 crore against the current financial year’s Rs 1,40,531. Tax revenue has been estimated at Rs 1,00,125 crore.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the finance portfolio, said owing to insufficient time on account of the Lok Sabha elections, the state government has decided to present an interim budget for the period of four months from April to July 2019.

The minister said importance has been given to agriculture, social welfare, tribal development, health, education, energy and women development in the budget proposals.

“Compared with the previous year, the state government’s income from tax has increased from `64,443 crore to `71,549 crore during the fiscal 2017-18. Hence, we have decided not to increase taxes. Even the 15th Finance Commission appreciated the feat of the Gujarat government,” Patel said, adding that power consumption is an important indicator of development and Gujarat’s per-capita power consumption is 1424 units which is much ahead of country’s per-capita consumption of 1149 units.

Further, Patel announced a one-time electricity bill waiver scheme for BPL families. He said the principal and interest coupled with the penalty amount of all eligible domestic power connections of BPL consumers in the state would be waived. The waivers would be worth around `690 crore.