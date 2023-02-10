Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel bats for urban development schemes at summit

Uneven development, congestion problems, environmental imbalances and problems in catering public services can be solved through urban development schemes, said Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating the first Sherpas’ meeting of the U20-Urban Summit held over two days in Ahmedabad.

“Our cities are socio-cultural and economic hubs, as well as backbones of economic development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the architect of the journey of urban development, has completely rejuvenated the cities of Gujarat during his tenure as the chief minister and we all are witness to the fact that ease of living has increased in the cities. In the past decades, the Gujarat government has also implemented many projects for Net Zero and transit-oriented development, keeping in mind the needs of the weaker sections of the society,” Patel said.

The Gujarat CM further said that the cities of Gujarat have given priority to research and e-governance in public infrastructure facilities, as a result of which the BRTS public road facility, metro rail project, digital governance and urban connectivity project have been realised in Ahmedabad. Not only that, citizen-centric services in the cities of the state – citizen facilitation centres, online development plant passing and BU permission processes have been made completely online, he added.

In addition, Patel expressed optimism that the meeting would provide a platform for current urban issues to unlock the most potential opportunities for inclusive-long-term economic benefits.

Referring to Gujarat’s urban development, rich history and current development journey, the CM further said that Gujarat had witnessed development since ancient times. “More than 17 Harappan sites have been discovered in the state, of which Dholavira is a prominent site. Dholavira was the main centre of urban planning, construction technology, water management, governance, development-art-culture and industrial development in the ancient civilisation. Dholavira has recently been announced as India’s 40th world heritage site. Similarly, our city of Ahmedabad is also a world heritage city for its rich heritage and sculpture-culture,” he added.

Referring to the development of Ahmedabad the CM said the 15th century medieval city has transformed into a modern metropolis today. Witnessing this long journey of development, the city of Ahmedabad has established new frontiers of urban planning.

Referring to Gift City, the CM said that today it is one among the most financially operational smart cities of the country. Similarly, the Dholera-SIR-Smart City project based on green mobility is also moving towards becoming a strong foundation for modern urban development.

Satellite townships and twin city projects in the state are moving forward with new dimensions of urban development. Not only that, this project will further strengthen the mission of Ease of Living, he added.

Under the G20 Summit being hosted by India with the goal of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (Whole World Is One Family), the U20 meeting being held in Ahmedabad will provide the best suggestions and plans for urban development and long-term development worldwide with the message of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. The exchange of experiential knowledge of the representatives of different cities of the country and abroad will be useful for the future generation, thereby benefiting the whole of mankind.

Chief secretary of Gujarat Rajkumar, secretary of ministry of urban housing, Government of India, Manoj Joshi, additional chief secretary of Gujarat Mukesh Puri, representatives of the G-20 group of nations, as well as Sherpas, were present.