Gujarat Budget: Nitin Patel presents Rs 2 lakh crore budget, focus on water, renewable energy

Nitin Patel, finance minister of Gujarat.

Gujarat Budget 2019: Gujarat’s finance minister Nitin Patel Tuesday presented Rs 2.05 lakh crore budget for the state. This is the first time when the state’s budget has topped the figure of Rs 2 lakh crore. He has announced major allocation for water-related schemes as a large part of the state has been facing water shortage. The state has launched an ambitious scheme to ensure the supply of tap water to every household over the next three years. Gujarat government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for water supply scheme called Nal Se Jal Yojana over the next three years. Rs 4,500 crore will be spent on the scheme this year.

Nitin Patel, who is also deputy chief minister of the state, allocated Rs 6,595 crore for Sardar Sarovar Project and Rs 7,157 crore for Sauni Yojana and other water supply schemes.

READ ALSO: Budget 2019: Why PM Modi’s idea of one nation one election is good for economy

Another thrust area in Gujarat’s budget is renewable energy. After taking charge of the Union government in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set an ambitious target of producing 175 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2022, with the aim to generate 100 gigawatts from solar power.

In line with the vision, the state government has launched a new solar rooftop scheme with the allocation of Rs 1,000 crore. More than two lakh households will be covered under the scheme that will provide 40% subsidy for installation of up to 3-kilowatt solar power unit and 20% subsidy for installation of 3-10 kilowatt solar power unit.

READ ALSO: Budget 2019: Govt spending to shoot up by over Rs 3 lakh crore this year; here’s why

Gujarat has a target of achieving 30,000-megawatt power production through renewable energy by 2022.

The state also plans to provide a separate electricity connection to all the farmers who have applied for it. These new connections will be given to more than 1.25 lakh farmers.

Gujarat finance minister Nitin Patel also announced a scheme to improve the sex ratio in the state.

READ ALSO: All-party meeting: PM Modi makes bold move to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections