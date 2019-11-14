Gujarat announces Rs 700 crore relief for farmers

Due to good rain, almost 87 lakh hectare khaif sowing registered in the state.

Gujarat Cabinet on Wednesday announced Rs. 700-crore relief package for more than four lakh farmers who suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal rain in the state.

“The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani. Compensation would be given to farmers as per the central government’s Calamity Relief Fund norms. Rs. 13,500 per hectare will be given for irrigated crop and Rs. 6,800 for non-irrigated crops where losses are more than 33%,” said deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

According to Patel, many districts received heavy rain during July to September and in some districts rain fury continued till the beginning of November. Now, the state government has initiated survey process which is at its last stage, he added.

“We have decided to give benefit of relief package to those farmers also who have less than 33% loss. The government will also begin procurement of groundnuts from November 18 at the minimum support price (MSP). The government had decided to procure groundnuts from November 1 but due to rains, it was postponed,” he said.

