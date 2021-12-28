Guj inks 16 MoUs as part of Vibrant Gujarat summit

The MoUs were done in the areas of waste-to-energy, hospitality and defence accessories. Since last five Mondays, the state government is signing MoUs with investors and total as many as 96 MoUs have been signed worth over Rs 55,000 crore.

The Gujarat government on Monday inked 16 more memoranda of understanding (MoUs) as part of the upcoming 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investments Summit (VGGIS).The MoUs were done in the areas of waste-to-energy, hospitality and defence accessories. Since last five Mondays, the state government is signing MoUs with investors and total as many as 96 MoUs have been signed worth over Rs 55,000 crore.

Though details of the MoUs haven’t been disclose related to 16 fresh MoUs inked in presence of senior minister Rajendra Trivedi and Minister of State for industries Jagdish Panchal, but the state government in its official press communique claimed that Taj Group of Hotels has zeroed in to develop a five-star category hotel near Statue of Unity in Kevadia. “The upcoming five-star hotel project would generate huge employment opportunity for people staying in and around Kevadia area, especially members of tribal community.

Such project would bring a large number of high-end tourists with immense purchasing power and hence it would boost cottage and handicraft sector in which generally tribal people are actively involved,” said the state government.Sources in the state industries department said that among the other important MoUs were a waste-to-energy plant as well as waste-to-oil plant in Gujarat to encourage clean environment movement. Such projects would help to reduce air-pollution in highly urban areas, said the sources without divulging details about the locations of these plants.

The state government claimed that an MoU was signed for 70 MW hybrid renewable energy park. Besides, investments commitments for insecticides formulations plant and specially chemicals plants were also done during the fifth tranche of MoUs ahead of the VGGIS 2022.

The government also said that MoUs to manufacture radar equipment, thermal camera and other accessories for defence sector also signed by investors. Sources in the state government said that some more MoUs would be done on 3rd January, 2022. “We are expecting, new investments commitment at the VGGIS 2022 venue during the event scheduled from 10th to 12th January.

The 10th edition would be inaugurated in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other luminaries across the globe,” said a senior official with the state industries department.He said that till now as many as 96 MoUs have been inked and the state government is expecting to generate over 90,000 new employment opportunity in Gujarat once the MoUs would be translated into actual projects.