GSTN working within limitations; tax consultants say several glitches

It added that till midday on Tuesday, over 2 lakh returns were filed for the tax , totalling the GSTR-3B returns filed to 67.70 lakh in this month.

After reports of technical glitch in filing GST returns (summary return GSTR-3B), Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) said a total of 65.65 lakh returns for December were filed till January 20, out of which 13.30 lakh returns were filed on the last day itself.

“There have been few issues about one-time passwords (OTPs) being received with some time lag on account of delay by the email service provider or local internet issues. Thus, in order to ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the taxpayer on this account, the OTPs are sent simultaneously on email as well as on registered mobile number so that in case there is a delay in receiving OTP on email, OTP received on mobile phone or vice versa can be used,” GSTN said.

Some tax consultants complained they were faced several glitches on Monday including payments not being reflected in the taxpayers’ dashboard. “GSTN system is unable to take last minute load of filings and there is a prolonged time lag in payments to appear, multiple OTPs are sent for a single filing, data takes time to reflect, preview of returns show wrong numbers, data uploaded using ASP/GSP takes additional time to reflect and the system frequently logs out the user,” Rajat Mohan, senior partner at AMRG & Associates said.

“This month’s return filing data till date shows that the GSTN return filing system was working within its expected limits which are evident by the fact that up till January 14, a total of 24.66 lakh GSTR-3B were filed. Further on January 15, 2.66 lakh, on January 16, 4.65 lakh and 5.93 lakh returns were filed on January 17. In the last three days, 8.32 lakh, 6.09 lakh and 13.30 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed,” GSTN said in a statement.

There have been few issues about OTPs being received with some time lag on account of delay by the email service provider or local internet issues. Thus, in order to ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the taxpayer on this account, the OTPs are sent simultaneously on email as well as on registered mobile number so that in case there is a delay in receiving OTP on email, OTP received on mobile phone or vice versa can be used. The taxpayer can use OTP received on any channel for filing their returns.