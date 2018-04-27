GSTN: Over 2 crore e-way bills generated since April 1

The government will notify the remaining states for intra-state bill by June 1.

Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Thursday said its e-way bill portal has generated more than 2 crore bills since its introduction from April 1. The figure includes the highest single day bill generation of over 13 lakh earlier this week.

E-way bill system is an anti-evasion tool under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, which requires businesses to intimate the system before moving cargo worth more than Rs 50,000.

The number of taxpayers registered with the e-way bill portal has crossed 16 lakh, compared with 11 lakh on the launch date, the firm, which runs the IT backbone of the GST, said in a statement. It added that while all states and Union Territories (UTs) started generating e-way bill for inter-state movement of consignments, the bill for intra-state movement has so far been rolled out in 16 states and 1 UT. The government will notify the remaining states for intra-state bill by June 1.

“Gujarat (19%), Karnataka (14%), Maharashtra (11%), Uttar Pradesh (9%) and Haryana (8%) have so far accounted for a major chunk of e-way bills generated as per data available till April 23. Together, these five states have contributed 61% of the total e-way bill generated in the last three weeks,” GSTN said.

Prakash Kumar, CEO of GSTN, said: “As on April 23, 86% of total e-way bills generated were from inter-state movement, and the rest from intra-state movement. With more states being added to the system gradually, the numbers will only keep increasing. The portal is functioning smoothly and is capable of generating up to 75 lakh bills a day.”

To ensure timely redressal of concerns, GSTN said it has provided the facility for the transporter to submit a grievance at the e-way bill portal if an inspecting GST official detains the conveyance for more than 30 minutes. Similarly, officers who conduct inspection are required to submit preliminary report within 24 hours of such inspection and the final report within three days of such inspection, the company said.