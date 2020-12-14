  • MORE MARKET STATS

GSTN launches taxpayer communication facility on portal

By: |
December 14, 2020 10:09 PM

"The new functionality will provide communication platform for taxpayers wherein a recipient/purchaser can ask his supplier/s to upload any particular invoice/s that has not been uploaded but is required by the recipient to avail input tax credit (ITC)," GST Network (GSTN) said in a statement.

Now, businesses can communicate with their supplier on GSTN portal about invoice uploading or any deficiency therein.

The GST Network on Monday said it has launched the “communication between taxpayer” feature on its portal.

“The new functionality will provide communication platform for taxpayers wherein a recipient/purchaser can ask his supplier/s to upload any particular invoice/s that has not been uploaded but is required by the recipient to avail input tax credit (ITC),” GST Network (GSTN) said in a statement.

Related News

Now, businesses can communicate with their supplier on GSTN portal about invoice uploading or any deficiency therein.

Besides, the supplier can send reply to his recipient through the same facility. Similarly, supplier can also send notification to his recipient about any document uploaded in outward supply statement filed in Form GSTR-1.

GSTN said that whenever a communication is sent by a taxpayer to his counterpart, intimation by GSTN would also be sent to such counterpart through email and SMS on mobile phone.

This facility is expected to help taxpayers in reconciliation of invoices, it added.

“A buyer whose supplier has not uploaded his invoice can use this communication channel to clearly convey his desire to the supplier that the invoices be uploaded forthwith as he is interested in remaining compliant and expects his suppliers to report all invoices on which he is availing ITC,” GSTN added.

GSTN is also planning more features in this tool such as facility to import invoices from communication facility to GSTR 1, it said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. GSTN launches taxpayer communication facility on portal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Paddy procurement up 21% at 375.72 lakh tonnes so far; valued at nearly Rs 71,000 crore
2Centre releases Rs 42,000 crore to states to meet GST compensation shortfall
3Crisil revises FY21 GDP contraction projection to 7.7 per cent on higher economic activity