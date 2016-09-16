GST to be game changer for manufacturing, ease of doing business: Ramesh Abhishek

The much-awaited indirect tax reform “will be the game changer for the manufacturing sector as well as enhancing ease of doing business”, said DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek while addressing a Make in India session at the Automechanika fair here.

Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is bound to be a “game changer” for India’s manufacturing sector and will enhance ease of doing business in the country, a top official said today.

The Secretary said the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and other ministries are working in tandem to optimise infrastructure and administrative and policy measures that include speeding up development of industrial corridors, transport and energy infrastructure, ease of doing business and large projects.