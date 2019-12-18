GST shortfall effect: Tax officials asked to meet FY20 collection target

Sources said that direct tax officials have been asked to not use corporate tax rate cut as an excuse for lesser direct tax collection.

Staring at tax revenue shortfall, the revenue department has urged tax officials to step up efforts to meet tax collection target in the remaining four months of the fiscal, sources said. Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey held meetings over video-conference on Monday with members of the two tax boards along with officials in field.

The department has estimated that GST collection for the remaining four months of the fiscal needs to be an average of Rs. 1.15 lakh crore monthly whereas the collection in April-November period is at Rs. 1 lakh crore a month.

Sources said that direct tax officials have been asked to not use corporate tax rate cut as an excuse for lesser direct tax collection. The direct tax collection target for the current fiscal is at Rs. 13.5 lakh crore even though the government estimates that it would have to forgo Rs. 1.45 lakh crore due to lower corporate tax rates announced in September.

Source also said the GST officers have been told to make sure if the GSTR1 (returns with sales details) and GSTR3B (self-declared summary return) are filed by the taxpayers failing which strict action such blocking of e-way bill, blocking of input tax credits and cancellation of registration, among others, may be stepped.

The industry and traders have been advised to ask its suppliers to timely file their GST returns, including GSTR1, failing which buyers may not able to get input tax credits on those supplies for which tax has not been paid by their suppliers, sources said.

Also, the data from GST return information will be provided to income tax departments so that the cases of any suppression of turnover and income tax can be detected and proper tax can be recovered. Further, a drive will also be conducted to recover past arrears during the next three months, sources said.