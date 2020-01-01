GST revenue from 1-line service providers surges

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Apple and Microsoft grew over 62% so far in the current fiscal compared with last year’s level

Average monthly GST payments in India by internet-based service providers including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Apple and Microsoft grew over 62% so far in the current fiscal compared with last year’s level, as per GST Network data.

Given that these services have been taxed at 18% since start of GST, this reflects the robust expansion of the subscription base of these players over the past year.