GST returns filing: Govt extends deadline for taxpayers affected by cyclones in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 11:02 PM

The government has extended the date for filing summary GST sales returns for October by a month to December 20 for taxpayers affected by cyclones in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

GST returns filing, deadline for gst returns, gst sales returns, Andhra Pradesh, tamil nadu, GSTR-3B, GSTR-1 The last date for filing GSTR-3B for a month, is the 20th day of the subsequent month.

The government has extended the date for filing summary GST sales returns for October by a month to December 20 for taxpayers affected by cyclones in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. For taxpayers whose principal place of business is in the district of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, the due date for filing GSTR-3B for the months of September and October has been extended till November 30, 2018. Those taxpayers whose principal place of business is in the 11 specified districts of Tamil Nadu, the GSTR-3B for the month of October has to be filed by December 20.

“In view of the disturbances caused to daily life by Cyclone Titli in the district of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, and by Cyclone Gaza in eleven districts of Tamil Nadu viz., Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Puddukottai, Dindigul, Nagapatinam, Theni, Thanjavur, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Karur and Ramanathapuram, the competent authority has decided to extend the due dates for filing various GST returns,” a finance ministry statement said.

The last date for filing GSTR-3B for a month, is the 20th day of the subsequent month. Taxpayers having aggregate turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore and whose principal place of business is in the district of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, final sales return or GSTR-1 for September and October has to filed by November 30.

Taxpayers having aggregate turnover of more than Rs 1.5 crore and whose principal place of business is in the 11 specified districts of Tamil Nadu, they can file GSTR-1 for October by October 20, 2018. Taxpayers having aggregate turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore and whose principal place of business is in the district of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, GSTR-1 has to be filed by November 30.

