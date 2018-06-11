GST refunds up to Rs 1,183 crore cleared in Bengaluru zone since April

Having come under criticism for the poor refund under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Bengaluru zone today said Rs 1,183 crore has been refunded since the roll out of GST.

Having come under criticism for the poor refund under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Bengaluru zone today said Rs 1,183 crore has been refunded since the roll out of GST. The Principal Chief Commissioner of Central Tax A K Jyotishi told reporters here that the GST revenue from Karnataka per month is Rs 6,000 crore excluding indirect central tax of Rs 1,000 crore as duty and taxes on petroleum products.

In view of pendency of refunds, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs launched a special refund drive starting from May 31 to June 14. “This was the second refund drive initiated by the department after the successful rollout of the first refund drive from March 15 to March 30,” Jyotishi said. Under the special refund drive Rs 197 crore has been disbursed, the officer said adding that 96 per cent of the claims havebeen cleared and remaining is still under process. He explained that there was pendency of cases due to the faulty filling of forms.

“Even in the slightest error in the filling of forms, it (GST computer programme) will not allow you refund. We have set up a separate desk to resolve the problem,” Jyotishi said. Additional Commissioner Amitesh Bharat Singh said of 1,685 claims for refund, 1,242 were found valid. There was a total refund of Rs 651 of Central GST, Rs 267 of the SGST and Rs 265 crore of the IGST and Customs. “Under the Central GST, the total claim was of Rs 670 crore of which Rs 650 crore has been paid by April end and therest will be decided later,” Singh said.