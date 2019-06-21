GST rates on Electric Chargers cut to 12 per cent from 18 per cent; other highlights from GST Council meeting

The GST Council today approved rate cut on electric chargers from 18 per cent to 12 per cent in its 35th meeting held today in the national capital under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The council sent the rate cut proposal on electric vehicles to the fitment committee which will take a relook at the rate reduction on them.\u00a0The tenure of National Anti-Profiteering authority has also been extended to two years. The \u00a0Anti-Profiteering Authority has been constituted under central goods and services tax act, 2017 to ensure that the reduction in the rate of tax or the benefit of the input tax credit is passed on to the recipient by way of commensurate reduction in prices. The GST Council has also extended the deadline for GST return filing by one month to Aug 30 as against June 30 earlier. The council has also approved penalty for not paying profiteering charges. If the profiteered amount is not paid up to 30 days of order then there will be a penalty of 10 per cent on the erring company. The new New GST return filing system will be applicable from 1 Jan 2020. Only one GST return per year from 2020, said Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan. The GST Council also approved proposal barring e-way bill generation if returns for over 2 months are not filed. It also approved setting up of GST appellate tribunals or GSTAT \u00a0in 26 states. The states will decide the number of tribunals required by them as some states may require more than one tribunal. It has also approved the proposal for the introduction of electronic invoicing, according to reports. \u201cWe have clearly emphasised simplification is the route. The objective should be towards simplification,\u201d Sitharaman said while briefing the media. All state finance ministers except Mizoram, Karnataka and Telangana were present in the meeting. The three states had sent their representatives to the meeting. This is the first GST Council meeting under the second tenure of Modi government and also the first meeting under Nirmala Sitharaman, the current finance minister of finance India.