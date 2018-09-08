GST rate cut helping electrical firms like Havells, V-Guard, Finolex to diversify

With the GST rate cut from 28% to 18% being largely passed through, the price differential between branded and non-branded products appears to be shrinking, Jefferies pointed out.

Buoyed by the price reduction following the recent GST rate cut on consumer durables, core electrical segment players are diversifying into other product categories to fill up the vacuum for organised companies in such areas.

Such a favourable price decline is expected to fuel volume growth across durable categories such as fans, refrigerators and washing machines over the medium term, Jefferies said in a recent note. Product categories such as switches, cables, lightings and stabilisers have only 50%-60% penetration of organised players, leaving immense headroom for them to benefit, the note said.

While companies such as Havells and V-Guard have already diversified into appliances, Finolex has recently forayed into heaters, switch gears, PVC conduits. The latter has appointed about 900 distributors for its new products, over and above the 3,500 existing ones in its core business. Havells, which acquired Lloyds durables in May 2017, plans to expand on this front by capitalising on its robust pre-existing distribution network.

